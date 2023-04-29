Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After batting .300 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has two doubles and a walk while hitting .282.
- Miller will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 during his last games.
- Miller has had a base hit in 10 of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Miller has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Detmers (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
