Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Louis Linwood Voit III -- hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit is hitting .244 with two doubles and a walk.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Voit has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Voit has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 13 games so far this year.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
