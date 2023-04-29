Jon Rahm is in 12th place, with a score of -7, after the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Looking to bet on Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Jon Rahm Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Rahm has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in three of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Rahm has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Rahm has won one of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Rahm has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Rahm has a top-20 finish in each of his past three tournaments.

Rahm will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 15 -9 269 4 19 7 11 $15.9M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

The past two times Rahm played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was seventh.

Rahm has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Rahm finished 12th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,456-yard length for this event.

Vidanta Vallarta checks in at 7,456 yards, 64 yards longer than the average course Rahm has played in the past year (7,392 yards).

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm was in the 46th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 84th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Rahm shot better than 60% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Rahm shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Rahm carded two bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Rahm had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that last outing, Rahm carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Rahm ended the RBC Heritage registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Rahm finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Rahm Odds to Win: +700 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rahm's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.