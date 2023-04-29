The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich is batting .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), with more than one hit seven times (26.9%).
  • He has homered in three games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this year (34.6%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 14 of 26 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
  • Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.