Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is batting .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), with more than one hit seven times (26.9%).
- He has homered in three games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (34.6%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 26 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.