The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and following the second round Austin Smotherman is in fourth place at -9.

Looking to wager on Austin Smotherman at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Smotherman has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 16 rounds.

Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Smotherman has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -5 271 0 17 1 2 $749,975

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Smotherman has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Smotherman played this event was in 2023, and he finished fourth.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,456 yards, 161 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Smotherman has played i the last year (7,253 yards) is 203 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,456).

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which placed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Smotherman was better than 34% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Smotherman fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Smotherman had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.0).

Smotherman's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average of 6.2.

At that last competition, Smotherman had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Smotherman finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Smotherman fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Smotherman Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Smotherman's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.