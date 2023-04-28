William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .309 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 84.2% of his games this year (16 of 19), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 19 games so far this year.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Anderson (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
