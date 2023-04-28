Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Hartman in the Wild-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Hartman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +7.

In Hartman's 59 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hartman has a point in 31 of 59 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 23 of 59 games this season, Hartman has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hartman has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Hartman Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 59 Games 12 37 Points 8 15 Goals 4 22 Assists 4

