After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Miller enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .267.

In nine of 14 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 14 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Miller has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings