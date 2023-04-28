Louis Linwood Voit III -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit is hitting .268 with two doubles and a walk.
  • In 58.3% of his 12 games this season, Voit has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Voit has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games so far this season.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed a 7.20 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .317 to opposing hitters.
