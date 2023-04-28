Frederick Gaudreau will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Prop bets for Gaudreau are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Frederick Gaudreau vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 16:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In Gaudreau's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Gaudreau has a point in 35 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Gaudreau has an assist in 19 of 82 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gaudreau's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 13 38 Points 6 19 Goals 4 19 Assists 2

