Player prop bet options for Hunter Renfroe and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Miley Stats

Wade Miley (3-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his fifth start of the season.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 22 5.0 4 2 2 3 1 at Padres Apr. 16 7.0 4 0 0 8 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 10 5.0 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Mets Apr. 4 6.0 5 0 0 3 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI.

He's slashed .276/.350/.494 on the year.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 23 2-for-3 2 2 2 8 vs. Red Sox Apr. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Renfroe Stats

Renfroe has 27 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI.

He has a slash line of .281/.352/.573 on the season.

Renfroe will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 vs. Athletics Apr. 24 1-for-5 2 0 0 2 vs. Royals Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 22 3-for-4 3 2 2 10

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani has 27 hits with four doubles, a triple, six home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .278/.349/.526 slash line so far this year.

Ohtani brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0

