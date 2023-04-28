The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, April 28, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are ahead in the series 3-2. The Avalanche are favored, with -155 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Kraken, who have +135 moneyline odds.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-155) Kraken (+135) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have put together a 41-24 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 28-15 (winning 65.1%).

The Avalanche have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 47 times, and won 21, or 44.7%, of those games.

Seattle is 14-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado went over once in its past 10 games.

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.

The Avalanche have conceded the ninth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 223 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.

In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

