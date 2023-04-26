Victor Caratini -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has three walks while hitting .292.
  • Caratini has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
  • Caratini has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Lorenzen (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing hits.
