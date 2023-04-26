On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and six RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 17 hits, batting .230 this season with nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 16th in slugging.

In 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.6%).

He has gone deep in 31.8% of his games this year, and 9.2% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has driven home a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 22.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 10 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

