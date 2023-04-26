Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- hitting .296 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has two doubles and a walk while hitting .286.
- Miller will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 in his last outings.
- Miller has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Miller has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Lorenzen (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.