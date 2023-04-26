After hitting .240 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Michael Lorenzen) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is hitting .229 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

In seven of 13 games this season, Brosseau has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Brosseau has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

