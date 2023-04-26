Jesse Winker -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .220 with three doubles and four walks.
  • In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
  • Winker has had an RBI in five games this year (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Lorenzen (0-0) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
