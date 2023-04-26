Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .220 with three doubles and four walks.
- In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
- Winker has had an RBI in five games this year (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lorenzen (0-0) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
