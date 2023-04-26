Take a look at the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24), which currently has just one player listed, as the Bucks ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 PM ET.

On Monday when these teams last played, the Heat defeated the Bucks 119-114. Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-leading 56 points in the win for the Heat, while Brook Lopez put up 36 points in the loss for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hamstring), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks record 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Milwaukee is 47-8 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Bucks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 114.8 points a contest compared to the 116.9 they've averaged this year.

Milwaukee connects on 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1.

The Bucks' 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in the NBA, and the 109.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -12 220

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.