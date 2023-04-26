Brian Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to nine extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Anderson has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits five times (20.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this season (45.8%), including four multi-run games (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings