Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Anderson has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits five times (20.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (45.8%), including four multi-run games (16.7%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
