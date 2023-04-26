Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen on Wednesday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 30 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 15th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Milwaukee ranks 12th in runs scored with 113 (4.7 per game).

The Brewers' .324 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.233).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Peralta is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox L 12-5 Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Colin Rea Matthew Boyd 4/25/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels - Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels - Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels - Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies - Away Freddy Peralta German Márquez

