The Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez hit the field at American Family Field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-210). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -210 +170 8 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have put together an 8-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.5% of those games).

Milwaukee has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

Milwaukee has played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-0).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-5 9-4 7-4 8-5 12-7 3-2

