Player props can be found for Jason Robertson and Kirill Kaprizov, among others, when the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Kaprizov's 40 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Minnesota add up to 75 total points on the season.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 at Stars Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 at Stars Apr. 17 1 0 1 6 at Predators Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Mats Zuccarello has totaled 67 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 45 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Apr. 21 2 0 2 2 at Stars Apr. 19 0 1 1 2 at Stars Apr. 17 0 1 1 3 at Predators Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

Matthew Boldy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Matthew Boldy is a crucial player on offense for Minnesota with 31 goals and 32 assists.

Boldy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Stars Apr. 19 0 1 1 7 at Stars Apr. 17 0 0 0 7 at Predators Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 109 points. He has 46 goals and 63 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Wild Apr. 17 1 0 1 7 vs. Blues Apr. 13 0 0 0 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) to the team.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Apr. 17 0 1 1 4 vs. Blues Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

