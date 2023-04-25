Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild take the road against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The series is knotted up at 2-2. The Wild are underdogs (+125) against the Stars (-145).
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-145)
|Wild (+125)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Minnesota has entered 13 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Wild.
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In Minnesota's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Wild have scored 239 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 23rd in the league.
- The Wild have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, conceding 219 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
