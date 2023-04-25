The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Clippers have a +41 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and allowing 113.1 (12th in NBA).

These teams score a combined 227.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 224.7 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-42-0 ATS record so far this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 30.5 -120 27.8 Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -125 18.0 Chris Paul 14.5 -110 13.9 Torrey Craig 8.5 -130 7.4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.