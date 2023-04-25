Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .290 with two doubles and a walk.
- Miller is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 13 games this season, Miller has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.
- Miller has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Turnbull (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.