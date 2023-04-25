The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .290 with two doubles and a walk.

Miller is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In eight of 13 games this season, Miller has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.

Miller has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

