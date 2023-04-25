Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Johansson against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Marcus Johansson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 16:29 on the ice per game.

Johansson has scored a goal in 20 of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johansson has a point in 39 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Johansson has an assist in 23 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Johansson has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.7% chance of Johansson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 7 46 Points 3 19 Goals 2 27 Assists 1

