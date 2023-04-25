Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by six extra-base hits.
  • In 56.5% of his 23 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (13.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yelich has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.73 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Turnbull (1-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.85, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
