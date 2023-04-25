The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this season (39.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year (47.8%), including four multi-run games (17.4%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings