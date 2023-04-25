Eric Lauer will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers (8-13), who will answer with Spencer Turnbull. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+150). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Lauer - MIL (3-1, 4.30 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (1-3, 7.85 ERA)

Brewers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 12 games this season and won eight (66.7%) of those contests.

The Brewers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have won in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won three of nine games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) William Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -149 - 1st

