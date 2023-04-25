Tuesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (8-13) at 7:40 PM (on April 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Milwaukee Brewers will give the nod to Eric Lauer (3-1, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Spencer Turnbull (1-3, 7.85 ERA).

Brewers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -185 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 11th in the majors with 110 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

