Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on six occasions (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Adames has driven home a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), he has scored, and in four of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
