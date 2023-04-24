The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
  • Adames has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on six occasions (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Adames has driven home a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), he has scored, and in four of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
