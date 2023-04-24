Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 59.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (31.8%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings