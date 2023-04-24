Monday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat's Bam Adebayo as players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, April 24

Monday, April 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were defeated by the Heat on Saturday, 121-99. Khris Middleton scored 23 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler led the winning squad with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khris Middleton 23 5 6 2 0 3 Jrue Holiday 19 5 3 0 1 2 Grayson Allen 14 4 2 0 0 4

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is tops on the Bucks with 31.1 points per contest (fifth in league) and 11.8 rebounds (second in league), while also posting 5.7 assists.

Jrue Holiday posts a team-best 7.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez averages 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis posts 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen posts 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jrue Holiday 18 5.1 7 0.9 0.2 2.1 Bobby Portis 14.7 9.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 2.2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 12.9 5.2 3 0.5 0.5 0 Brook Lopez 13.7 3.7 0.8 0.5 1.4 0.5 Khris Middleton 10.4 2.9 3 0.2 0 1.1

