The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report heading into Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Monday, April 24 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat will look for another victory over the Bucks after a 121-99 win on Saturday. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 30 points led the Heat to the victory. Khris Middleton had 23 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hamstring), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Glute), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand), Nikola Jovic: Questionable (Back)

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks record are 7.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

The Bucks have been racking up 118.3 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Milwaukee knocks down 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1.

The Bucks rank ninth in the NBA with 114.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in the league defensively with 109.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 219

