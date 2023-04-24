The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Milwaukee is 26-4 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Bucks are averaging 3.8 more points per game (118.8) than they are on the road (115).

Milwaukee is allowing 112.5 points per game this season at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (114.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Bucks have performed better when playing at home this season, making 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Bucks Injuries