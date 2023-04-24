Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The point total in the matchup is set at 217.5.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-5.5
|217.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 217.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Milwaukee's outings this year is 230.2, 12.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|58
|70.7%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|43
|52.4%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over eight times.
- In home games, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-20-0).
- The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|23-18
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|4-6
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
