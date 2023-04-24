Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .275 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has four doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .280.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (14 of 22), with more than one hit five times (22.7%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Anderson has had an RBI in nine games this year (40.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), with two or more runs four times (18.2%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Boyd (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
