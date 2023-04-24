Brewers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) and the Detroit Tigers (7-13) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2 and heavily favors the Brewers to take home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 24.
The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (0-1).
Brewers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Tigers 2.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 11 games this season and won eight (72.7%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Milwaukee has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 108.
- The Brewers have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|W 6-5
|Colin Rea vs Logan Gilbert
|April 19
|@ Mariners
|W 5-3
|Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
|April 21
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Nick Pivetta
|April 22
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 23
|Red Sox
|L 12-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
|April 24
|Tigers
|-
|Colin Rea vs Matthew Boyd
|April 25
|Tigers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 26
|Tigers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 28
|Angels
|-
|Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
|April 29
|Angels
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
|April 30
|Angels
|-
|Colin Rea vs José Suarez
