Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) and the Detroit Tigers (7-13) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2 and heavily favors the Brewers to take home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 24.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (0-1).

Brewers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Tigers 2.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 11 games this season and won eight (72.7%) of those contests.

Milwaukee is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 108.

The Brewers have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule