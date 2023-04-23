Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rowdy Tellez -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 16 hits, which leads Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .242 with eight extra-base hits.
- He ranks 114th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 31.6% of his games this season, and 9% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this year (47.4%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (26.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.10 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bello (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
