Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Brayan Bello) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has two doubles and a walk while batting .286.
- Miller is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this year (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Miller has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
