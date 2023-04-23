Jesse Winker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .227 with three doubles and three walks.

This season, Winker has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In five games this season (38.5%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings