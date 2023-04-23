Jesse Winker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .227 with three doubles and three walks.
  • This season, Winker has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.10 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Bello (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
