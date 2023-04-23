Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jesse Winker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .227 with three doubles and three walks.
- This season, Winker has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In five games this season (38.5%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.10 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Bello (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
