Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .247.
- Yelich has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), he has scored, and in seven of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.10 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
