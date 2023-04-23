Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .264 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 61.9% of his 21 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has had an RBI in eight games this season (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 21 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.10 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bello (0-1) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
