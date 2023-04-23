In the series rubber match on Sunday, April 23, Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (11-11), who will answer with Brayan Bello. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +150 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (2-1, 4.76 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (0-1, 16.88 ERA)

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won eight out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have not played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.