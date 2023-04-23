How to Watch the Brewers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers head into the final of a three-game series against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 25 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .407 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers' .257 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- Milwaukee ranks 12th in runs scored with 103 (4.9 per game).
- The Brewers rank ninth in baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.11).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.154).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Burnes will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-3
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Chris Flexen
|4/18/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-5
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Logan Gilbert
|4/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Marco Gonzales
|4/21/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Nick Pivetta
|4/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Brayan Bello
|4/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Matthew Boyd
|4/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Tyler Anderson
|4/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Reid Detmers
