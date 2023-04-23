Brewers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) and the Boston Red Sox (11-11) facing off at American Family Field (on April 23) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Brewers.
The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (2-1) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (0-1).
Brewers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Red Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 10 games this season and won eight (80%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -185.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Milwaukee has scored 103 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.11 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Chris Flexen
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|W 6-5
|Colin Rea vs Logan Gilbert
|April 19
|@ Mariners
|W 5-3
|Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
|April 21
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Nick Pivetta
|April 22
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
|April 24
|Tigers
|-
|Colin Rea vs Matthew Boyd
|April 25
|Tigers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 26
|Tigers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 28
|Angels
|-
|Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
|April 29
|Angels
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
