William Contreras -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 18 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.
  • Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), with more than one hit three times (18.8%).
  • He has not homered in his 16 games this season.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 16 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Whitlock (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
