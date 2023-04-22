Mikal Bridges NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. 76ers - April 22
The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Now let's examine Bridges' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|20.1
|24.8
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.4
|4.6
|Assists
|3.5
|3.3
|3.4
|PRA
|35.5
|27.8
|32.8
|PR
|--
|24.5
|29.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.2
Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the 76ers
- Bridges' opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- The 76ers allow 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the 76ers are second in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.
- Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.
Mikal Bridges vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/20/2023
|43
|26
|6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4/17/2023
|41
|21
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|4/15/2023
|34
|30
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4/9/2023
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/11/2023
|34
|23
|6
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11/7/2022
|44
|15
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
