Khris Middleton and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Middleton, in his previous game (April 19 win against the Heat) put up 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

In this piece we'll break down Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.1 18.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 5.2 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.6 PRA 30.5 24.2 29.1 PR -- 19.3 23.5 3PM 2.5 1.5 1.6



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Khris Middleton has made 5.4 shots per game, which accounts for 5.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 28 16 6 7 2 0 0 4/16/2023 33 33 9 4 2 0 0 2/24/2023 17 12 4 5 2 0 1 2/4/2023 20 24 7 4 1 0 1

