Christian Yelich -- hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .370, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (30.0%).

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (15.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), he has scored, and in six of those games (30.0%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings